Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.43%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

