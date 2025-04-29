Aurora Innovation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 22,296 call options on the company. This is an increase of 88% compared to the average volume of 11,868 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AUR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.77. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $10.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,632,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,294,000. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,003,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,772,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,671,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,609 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

