Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

