B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $2.87. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 493,682 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $91.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The asset manager reported ($4.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.31 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 236.88% and a negative net margin of 48.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

