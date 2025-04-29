B. Riley Issues Negative Estimate for PANL Earnings

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $267.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

