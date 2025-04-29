B. Riley Issues Negative Outlook for GNK Earnings

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $548.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at $631,703.96. This trade represents a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $86,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,532.84. The trade was a 18.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

