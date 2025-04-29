B. Riley Issues Positive Outlook for Airbnb Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Friday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $123.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $165.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $433,374,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,475 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 74.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,251 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 119.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,506,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,991,000 after purchasing an additional 820,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total transaction of $90,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 181,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,572,416.12. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,998,146 shares of company stock valued at $272,401,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.