Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

BCSF opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 90.81%.

Insider Activity at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 349,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

