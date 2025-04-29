Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 1.4 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $4.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

