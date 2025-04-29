Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

TBBK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Bancorp stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 132.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,474,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

