Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BANR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

BANR stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. Banner has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 10,213.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,371,000 after buying an additional 628,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,619,000 after buying an additional 373,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $10,023,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 398,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after buying an additional 114,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $6,075,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

