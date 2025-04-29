Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $446.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 561.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 458,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 390.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

