Barclays Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,290.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $1,250.00 to $1,290.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,425.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,535.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,525.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,414.56.

ORLY stock opened at $1,370.16 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,458.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,360.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,278.97.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive are scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $9.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($0.49). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total transaction of $2,667,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,061.80. This trade represents a 58.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after buying an additional 1,821,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,190,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,765,000 after purchasing an additional 201,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,248,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

