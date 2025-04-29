Barclays Cuts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $84.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $59.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. Centene has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

