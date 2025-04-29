Barclays PLC Acquires 100,650 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 648.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,650 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.04% of Olympic Steel worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 123,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth $3,035,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $353.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.50. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $418.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.60 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZEUS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olympic Steel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

