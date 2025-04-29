Barclays PLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 758.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

