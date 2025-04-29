Barclays PLC Acquires 34,265 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Hillman Solutions worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,199,000 after buying an additional 509,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after buying an additional 73,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

