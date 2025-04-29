Barclays PLC Acquires 75,092 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of Everi worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 830,470 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,924,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $4,361,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,240,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 141,627 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares in the company, valued at $789,428.75. This trade represents a 34.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE EVRI opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

