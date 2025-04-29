Barclays PLC Buys 1,020 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 809.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $23,111,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.64. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $307,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,600. This trade represents a 14.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $384,709.34. This trade represents a 19.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

