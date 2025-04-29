Barclays PLC Buys 24,662 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 48,778 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 368,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 32,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $244,420.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398.37. This trade represents a 97.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 58,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $446,906.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,164,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,740,353.83. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,866 shares of company stock worth $955,323 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVDX

About AvidXchange

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.