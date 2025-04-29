Barclays PLC Buys 29,700 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.71% of Kearny Financial worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 68,473 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 147,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $411.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.71 million. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRNY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,078.05. The trade was a 22.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.