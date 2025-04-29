Barclays PLC Buys 44,751 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,751 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLX stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.06 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

