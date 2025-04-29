Barclays PLC Buys 53,831 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 264,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,034 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 103,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 146,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

