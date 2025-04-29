Barclays PLC Buys 76,736 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 134.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,621,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,672,320.55. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $822,800. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.6 %

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.18. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

