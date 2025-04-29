Barclays PLC Buys 8,831 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancshares stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

