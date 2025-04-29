Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 98,915 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

