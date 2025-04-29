Barclays PLC Grows Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of UFP Technologies worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 281,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $209.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.26 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.70.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 18.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.