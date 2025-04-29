Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 208,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 61,802 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 164,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 713,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $150,724.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,911.91. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,230 shares of company stock worth $769,402. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $633.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Wedbush lowered Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arvinas from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 target price on Arvinas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

