Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,938 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $3,479,535.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,098,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,577,803.08. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,502,441 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $13,597,091.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,834,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,806,360.85. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,109,853 shares of company stock valued at $28,920,153. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTX stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

