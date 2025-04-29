Barclays PLC Grows Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,552 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 44,717 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 814.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

