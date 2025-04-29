Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. StockNews.com lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

