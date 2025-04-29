Barclays PLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,586 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.33% of Dynex Capital worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 838.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 567.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jones Trading decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.25 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DX opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 264.94%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

