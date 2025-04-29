Barclays PLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Mercury General worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 772.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $2,595,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mercury General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCY shares. StockNews.com lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

Mercury General Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.