Barclays PLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960.30. This trade represents a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 137.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

