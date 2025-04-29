Barclays PLC Has $3.54 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of La-Z-Boy worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

