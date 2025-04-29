Barclays PLC Has $3.57 Million Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 236,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000.

In other news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $259,339.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,774.34. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 496,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at $298,106,679.75. This trade represents a 3.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EWTX opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.32. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

