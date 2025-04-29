Barclays PLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.