Barclays PLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

KRC opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,484.48. This trade represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays raised Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

