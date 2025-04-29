Barclays PLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 113,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 882.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 181,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,374,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.01. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

