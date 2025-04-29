Barclays PLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $279,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in GitLab by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in GitLab by 4,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,248 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 899,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,142,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,585,000 after purchasing an additional 885,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,525.40. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,235. This represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,734 shares of company stock worth $15,587,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLB. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

GitLab Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -146.75 and a beta of 0.79.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

