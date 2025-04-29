Barclays PLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,077.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price target on Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

