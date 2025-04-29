Barclays PLC Has $3.80 Million Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of AvePoint worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AvePoint by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,813 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AvePoint by 566.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,678,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,067,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,044,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,985,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $528,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,826,510.95. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AVPT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVPT

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $19.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.