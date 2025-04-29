Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

CLDX opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

