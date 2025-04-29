Barclays PLC Increases Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 267.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BGS

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.