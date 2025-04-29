Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.31% of Kforce worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $816.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.21%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

