Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFPM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.