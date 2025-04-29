Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 93,622 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

View Our Latest Report on HRMY

About Harmony Biosciences

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.