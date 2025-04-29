Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WNS by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in WNS by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

WNS stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. WNS has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

