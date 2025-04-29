Barclays PLC Invests $3.44 Million in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SARO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

StandardAero Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SARO opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. StandardAero’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SARO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

View Our Latest Report on StandardAero

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $180,066,291.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,595,803.84. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

StandardAero Company Profile

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.