Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $128.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.61 and a beta of 1.32.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

